Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Group representing NBFCs seeks approval to offer credit through UPI

Industry should be 'permitted to carry out certain activities restricted to banks', says FIDC

NBFC
Premium

Subrata Panda New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A group representing non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) has requested the government to let the sector offer credit on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), making the proposal ahead of the Budget on July 23.
 
The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has also sought tax relief in the Budget and a regulatory role for itself. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) only allows banks to offer credit lines on UPI, facilitated through Rupay credit cards and pre-approved credit lines.
 
“Considering the fact that the upper layer NBFCs are now subjected to regulations

Also Read

gold loans

NBFCs' consumer, gold loan sanctions shrink QoQ in Q4 FY24 after RBI action

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Nine NBFCs including Fino Finance surrender certificate of registration

PremiumJust how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Finance world's question to self: Are there too many regulators within?

Paytm

No change in strategy: Paytm denies reports of opting out of licences

NIIF

NIIF-backed Aseem Infra Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore in equity in FY25

Topics : NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon