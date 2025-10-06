Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Hero Future Energies secures ₹1,908 cr funding from SBI, Canara Bank

Hero Future Energies secures ₹1,908 cr funding from SBI, Canara Bank

These funds will be utilised for the development and construction of a 120 MW renewable hybrid project at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

With a repayment period of 21 years, the funding will ensure timely project execution and commencement of commercial operation, the company said. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hero Future Energies on Monday said it has secured Rs 1,908 crore in funding from public lenders State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

These funds will be utilised for the development and construction of a 120 MW renewable hybrid project at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

The company has secured funding of Rs 1,908 crore from the State Bank of India (lead) and Canara Bank through SPV Clean Renewable Energy Hybrid Three Private Limited.

The project is contracted with SJVN and integrates wind, solar, and storage technologies to deliver reliable peak power.

With a repayment period of 21 years, the funding will ensure timely project execution and commencement of commercial operation, the company said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Unclear guidelines hold back growth of credit line on UPI since launchpremium

Microfinance

Microfinance sector faces funding crunch, default fears amid scrutinypremium

CS Setty, Chairman, SBI

SBI aims to be one-fourth of India's GDP by assets: Chairman C S Setty

Ravi Subramanian, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Truhome Finance

Warburg Pincus to invest ₹500 cr in Truhome Finance, says CEO Subramanian

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the gathering during the launch of Nationwide Awareness Campaign of Unclaimed Financial Assets - Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat | Photo: X/ @nsitharamanoffc

Sitharaman launches campaign to return ₹1.84 trn unclaimed financial assets

Topics : fundings sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon