Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / HKMA penalises IOB's Hong Kong branch for breaching AML regulations

HKMA penalises IOB's Hong Kong branch for breaching AML regulations

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority imposes a penalty on Indian Overseas Bank's Hong Kong branch for violating anti-money laundering regulations from May 2021 to January 2024

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

The Chennai-based Public sector lender did not disclose the amount of penalty imposed on it for breach of norms by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) (Photo: facebook)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Overseas Bank’s Hong Kong Branch (IOB-HK) was penalised for not complying with the region’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) between May 2021 to January 2024, the lender said in an exchange filing.
 
The  Chennai-based Public sector lender did not disclose the amount of penalty imposed on it for breach of norms by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).
 
In an exchange filing, IOB said the bank and its branch operating at Hong Kong have taken necessary preventive actions to avoid such recurrence in future and strengthen its internal processes in this regard. The impact of the said action on the Bank is not material, it added.
 
 
There were significant deficiencies in IOBHK’s transaction monitoring mechanism and management oversight of the bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) controls, HKMA said.
 
HKMA had asked IOB to conduct a review on the transaction alerts generated by the monitoring system and submit a remedial plan to address the contraventions. The regulator had also directed the bank to submit a report prepared by an independent external advisor assessing whether the remedial measures are effective, it added. 

Also Read

Hurricane

Typhoon Wipha causes major flight disruptions in Hong Kong, southern China

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Hong Kong's new prison rules to restrict visits, including those by lawyers

lens technology, Zhou Qunfei

Apple supplier Lens Technology to debut in Hong Kong after $607 mn float

SHEIN

Shein files for IPO in Hong Kong after facing setbacks in US, UK listings

A shop assistant serves a customer inside the Apple Inc. Sanlitun store in Beijing, China

Apple supplier Lens Tech seeks up to $606 million in Hong Kong listing

   

More From This Section

Almost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n

RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, reflecting growth

rbi reserve bank of india

WACR tops repo rate for the first time in FY26 amid GST outflows

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Lack of empathy in customer service driving complaints: RBI DG Swaminathan

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

Fintech self-regulator issues code of conduct for regtech companies

Credit Card

Credit Card in force stays flat in June; ICICI, Axis Bank cards decline

Topics : Hong Kong Money laundering penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon