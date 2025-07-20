Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hong Kong issues T10 hurricane signal, highest warning for Typhoon Wipha

Hong Kong issues T10 hurricane signal, highest warning for Typhoon Wipha

The highest-level warning, means that winds with mean speeds of 118km/h or more are expected

The Hong Kong Observatory on Sunday issued its highest warning for tropical cyclone Typhoon Wipha. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

The Hong Kong Observatory on Sunday issued its highest warning for tropical cyclone Typhoon Wipha which is descending on the city and is "posing a considerable threat."

Authorities have hoisted the T10 signal, which is the highest-level warning, this morning at 9.20 am (local time). It warned that the typhoon would skirt about 50km to the south around noon.

The highest-level warning, means that winds with mean speeds of 118km/h or more are expected. The last No 10 signal was during Super Typhoon Saola in 2023, with the storm causing 86 injuries, landslides and thousands of trees to fall according to local media, including the SCMP and Hong Kong Free Press.

 

The annual Hong Kong Book Fair and over 500 flights have been cancelled, the local media reported adding that the weather service urged the public to take precautionary measures.

If the eye of the tropical cyclone passes directly over Hong Kong, there may be a temporary lull. The Hong Kong Observatory warns that this lull will be followed by a sudden resumption of violent winds, so residents have been advised to stay in safe places.

The water level rose to about 3 metres above Chart Datum at Tai Po Kau. Maximum gusts exceeding 103 kilometres per hour were recorded at Tate's Cairn, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The Hainan and Guangdong provinces remained on high alert after the storm brought rain and flooding to the Philippines.

A significant number of flights are cancelled or rescheduled, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, Wipha has resulted in one reported injury involving a man and reports of uprooted trees, while 214 people have sought refuge in government shelters. As of 9am, the government had opened 34 temporary shelters with 214 people seeking refuge.

Over 500 weekend flights have been cancelled and the Airport Authority said 400 could resume in the afternoon at the earliest after the typhoon moved away from the city.

Several MTR lines will maintain a limited service, although those on open sections including the Light Rail and Airport Express have been suspended. Most ferry and bus services have also been suspended.

According to experts, warming of the seas leads to tropical cyclones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hong Kong Hurricanes Typhoon

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

