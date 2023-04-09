Home loan rates over Rs 75 lakh to get dearer as risk weight rises again

The LTV cap also returns to 75 per cent for loans of over Rs 75 lakh, which was done away during the pandemic. This means a home loan borrower has to pay 25 per cent margin upfront to avail of a loan above Rs 75 lakh. According to the National Housing Bank data, 36.36 per cent or 2.45 trillion of the individual home loan disbursements of banks and housing finance firm

In October 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rationalised the risk weighting by reducing it to 35 per cent for loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of less than 80 per cent. The relaxation was initially offered till March 31, 2022. In the April 2022 monetary policy review, the RBI extended the relaxation till March 2023. Risk weights were assigned irrespective of the loan amount.