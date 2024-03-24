How the RBI is minting a new nationwide currency logistics framework

Mint Road’s refined currency management system has led to a marked fall in its holding pens. The number of currency chests (CCs) in the country stands at 2,838 in FY23 from 3,812 in FY19 while that of coin depots is at 2,293 (3,519).

This follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revamping its systems in FY19 – as in getting bigger storage units. The amount of cash in CCs was placed at a minimum of Rs 1,000 crore and was to be housed in a 1,500 sq ft strong room in hilly and inaccessible places. The strong room was to be