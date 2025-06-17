Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IBC cases breaching resolution timeline hit 78% in FY25: Ind-Ra report

Ind-Ra notes rising resolution timelines and lowest recovery levels since FY21 under the IBC framework, cautioning this could affect bond market deepening and investor confidence

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

The proportion of cases exceeding the timeline for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) reached 78 per cent in FY25, the highest since FY21, according to an analysis by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
 
“Sustained delays and uncertainty over resolution under IBC could hinder deepening of bond markets, which, besides information asymmetry, are exposed to significant losses in the event of a default by an issuer, given their unsecured nature,” said Soumyajit Niyogi, Director – Core Analytical Group, Ind-Ra. 
 
The timeline for the corporate insolvency resolution
