Incremental CD ratio moderates to 77.7%, lowest in nearly 30 months

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

The incremental credit-deposit (CD) ratio of the banking system has moderated to 77.7 per cent—the lowest in nearly 30 months—as bank credit growth slowed to 11.5 per cent in the fortnight ended October 18, while deposit growth outpaced credit growth at 11.7 per cent, according to Motilal Oswal’s research report.
 
Meanwhile, the outstanding CD ratio has moderated to 79 per cent from 80.3 per cent in March 2024.
 
“This decline may appear small; however, it needs to be seen in the context of rising CD ratios at most public sector undertaking (PSU) banks, thus implying faster restoration of skewed CD ratios at private banks,” the research report said.
 
 
The latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that, after nearly 30 months, banks’ deposit growth has edged above credit expansion, potentially signalling an end to a period when the reverse was in operation. Deposits in banks grew 11.74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the fortnight ended October 18 to Rs 218.07 trillion, while credit growth during the same period came in at 11.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 172.38 trillion.
 
“We note that the deceleration in credit growth was sharper than we thought, partly driven by weakness in the credit environment (mainly unsecured loans), besides the elevated CD ratio,” analysts at Motilal Oswal said, adding that there is a downside risk to the FY25 credit growth estimate of 12.5 per cent, and credit growth could drift down to approximately 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Industry experts suggested that with HDFC Bank slowing its credit growth to bring down its elevated CD ratio, loan expansion is bound to lose pace. HDFC Bank has indicated that it will grow its loan book slower than the industry in the current financial year (FY25). The move comes as the lender looks to bring down its elevated CD ratio to pre-merger levels.

Credit growth has exceeded deposit growth since the fortnight ended March 25, 2022, leading to a widening gap that reached as much as 700 basis points. The challenge of deposit mobilisation for banks has been intensified by the upward trend in equity markets, which has attracted more household savings than lenders. After Covid-19, households have increasingly shifted their investment to equities, both directly and through mutual funds (MFs), at the expense of banks.
 
This resulted in RBI directing banks to adopt innovative ways to attract more deposits so that the elevated CD ratio of the system comes down.
 
In the second quarter, deposit growth in private sector banks outpaced their credit growth. However, among state-owned banks (10 of the 12 that have announced earnings), deposit growth has been slower than credit growth.

The slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

