Home / Finance / News / Canara Bank led consortium seeks bids to sell Rs 1,226 cr loans in MMOPL

Canara Bank led consortium seeks bids to sell Rs 1,226 cr loans in MMOPL

Mumbai Metro One is a SPV that is jointly owned by Reliance Infrastructure and MMRDA

Canara bank

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

A consortium of lenders led by state-owned Canara Bank is seeking binding bids to sell Rs 1,226.13 crore of non-performing loans in Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), a special purpose vehicle jointly owned by Reliance Infrastructure and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The sale will take place through a Swiss challenge auction on November 28.
 
The lenders have set a reserve price of Rs 1,063 crore for the loan sale, based on an anchor bid they have received, which translates to a recovery rate of 86 per cent. Entities interested in acquiring the loans must submit counterbids that are 5 per cent above the reserve price and on an all-cash basis.
 
 
Reliance Infrastructure, part of the Reliance Group, holds a 74 per cent equity stake in MMOPL, while the remaining 26 per cent is held by MMRDA, a body under the Government of Maharashtra responsible for long-term planning, strategic project implementation, and financing infrastructure development in the Mumbai metropolitan region. MMOPL operates the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro corridor, India’s first metro project awarded on a public-private partnership basis, covering about 12 km with 12 stations en route.
 
Other lenders in the consortium financing MMOPL include State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and IDBI Bank. The metro project was also partly financed by India Infrastructure Finance Company (UK) through a term loan in the form of external commercial borrowing; however, this term loan is not part of the loans the domestic lenders aim to sell.
 
IDBI Capital Markets and Securities has been appointed as the process advisor for the loan sale.
 
Entities interested in acquiring the stressed loans must submit expressions of interest (EoIs) by November 6, after which they will be allowed to conduct due diligence on the asset until November 25. In the event of counterbids during the Swiss auction on November 28, the anchor bidder will have the option to match any counterbid; if they do not, the counterbid will be declared the winning bid.

The anchor bidder can match the counterbidder either on an all-cash basis on Net Present Value terms or on a cash-cum-security receipts basis, with the offered security receipts discounted at Canara Bank’s one-year MCLR rate of 8.90 per cent per annum for three years.
 
If there are no counterbids in the Swiss auction, the anchor bidder will be declared the successful bidder, subject to lender approval.

Topics : Canara Bank loan finance sector

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

