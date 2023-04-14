India's forex reserves up $6.3 bn to $585 bn, highest in nine months

The surge in reserves in the reporting week was mainly on account of a $4.74 billion accretion to currency reserves that took them to $514.4 billion, shows Reserve Bank of India data.

India’s foreign currency reserves rose by $6.3 billion to $584.75 billion in the week ended April 7, the highest level during the past nine months or so. The reserves were higher, at $588 billion, in the week ended July 1, 2022.