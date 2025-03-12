Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's housing finance struggles with regional disparities, warns NHB

India's housing finance struggles with regional disparities, warns NHB

As of 30 September, 2024, individual housing loans outstanding stood at Rs 33.53 lakh crore, reflecting a 14 per cent growth compared to the previous year

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

The regional disparity in housing finance is a major challenge for India, as the Southern, Western, and Northern states account for 35.02 per cent, 30.14 per cent, and 28.73 per cent, respectively, of cumulative disbursements during the first half (H1) of 2024-25 (FY25), whereas the share of Eastern states (including the Northeastern states) is 6.1 per cent.
 
The National Housing Bank (NHB), the regulatory body overseeing housing finance companies (HFCs) in India, said in its report, Trends and Progress of Housing in India, 2024, released on Tuesday, that the Northeastern states accounted for 0.68 per cent of total individual housing
