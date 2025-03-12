India's housing finance struggles with regional disparities, warns NHB

The regional disparity in housing finance is a major challenge for India, as the Southern, Western, and Northern states account for 35.02 per cent, 30.14 per cent, and 28.73 per cent, respectively, of cumulative disbursements during the first half (H1) of 2024-25 (FY25), whereas the share of Eastern states (including the Northeastern states) is 6.1 per cent.

The National Housing Bank (NHB), the regulatory body overseeing housing finance companies (HFCs) in India, said in its report, Trends and Progress of Housing in India, 2024, released on Tuesday, that the Northeastern states accounted for 0.68 per cent of total individual housing