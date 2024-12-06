Business Standard
Is insurance selling by BCs the next step in financial inclusion?

The business correspondents' representative body has asked IRDAI to allow them to sell insurance products, particularly weather-indexed schemes to provide a safety net for rural buyers

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr
Council has also pointed out that the BC channel will be complemented by the 75 digital banking units.

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) has asked the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) that business correspondents (BC) for banks also be allowed to sell insurance products. Currently, the BCs' channel -- introduced in 2007 -- only offers last-mile banking services to urban and rural poor segments. 
The BCRC’s argument is that shocks from climate-related issues are affecting those at the bottom of the pyramid in a significant way. This presents an opportunity to sell weather-indexed insurance: policies designed to trigger payouts (livelihood support) based on specific weather conditions, such as low rainfall, extreme heat conditions, and
Topics : IRDAI BFSI Insurance Regulatory body

