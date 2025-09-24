Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / IBC cases piling up largely due to lack of NCLT Benches, DFS tells MCA

IBC cases piling up largely due to lack of NCLT Benches, DFS tells MCA

With nearly 15,000 cases pending, the shortage of NCLT benches has raised concerns over prolonged insolvency processes, asset erosion, and delayed resolutions under the IBC framework

One of the biggest criticisms of the IBC in its current avatar has been the delay in resolutions, which leads to steep erosion in the value of assets and the subsequent chances of a company continuing as a going concern. | File Image

Ruchika ChitravanshiHarsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

The Department of Financial Services has written to the Corporate Affairs Ministry raising concerns around the limited number of Benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which it said was leading to piling up of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) cases, a senior official said. 
“More Benches of the tribunal are necessary. This is one of the things that the proposed IBC Bill has not been able to address,” the senior official said.  On its part, the ministry of corporate affairs in a parliamentary response had said that the pendency of cases in NCLT depends on circumstances and complexity
