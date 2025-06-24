Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 11:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Low interest rate in India is coming at the cost of rupee exchange rate

There is high negative correlation between the India 10-year and US 10-year bond yield spread and rupee-dollar exchange rate

Experts attribute this negative correlation to the spread impact on capital inflows

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

India’s low-interest-rate regime in recent years has come at the cost of the rupee.
 
As the interest-rate difference between bonds in the United States (US) and India has steadily narrowed in recent years, the rupee has depreciated against the dollar at a steady pace.
 
In the past one year, the spread between the yields on government bonds — India 10-year and US 10-year — is down 70 basis points from 2.61 percentage points at the  end of June last year to 1.91 percentage points on Tuesday.
 
In the same period, the rupee is down 3 per cent against the dollar
