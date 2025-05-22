Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / MSME delinquencies fall to 5-year low of 1.8%: Cibil-Sidbi report

MSME delinquencies fall to 5-year low of 1.8%: Cibil-Sidbi report

Delinquency levels in the MSME sector fall to 1.79% in March 2025 as credit rises 13% YoY to ₹35.2 trillion, with private banks showing the best performing loan book

Among lenders, private banks hold the best performing portfolio with only 1.2 per cent delinquency, while public sector banks stand at 2.1 per cent as of March 2025.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overall balance-level delinquencies in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment fell to a five-year low of 1.79 per cent as of March 2025, down 35 basis points (bps) from last year, even as the commercial credit portfolio for MSMEs rose 13 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹35.2 trillion during this period, according to TransUnion Cibil and Sidbi’s MSME Pulse report.
 
“The overall balance-level delinquencies (measured as 90 to 720 days past due and reported as ‘Sub-standard’) improved to 1.79 per cent in March 2025, a 35 bps drop compared to March 2024. This improvement has been driven by
