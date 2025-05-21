Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DoT once again knocks on finance ministry's door to repay MTNL debt

DoT once again knocks on finance ministry's door to repay MTNL debt

The total outstanding dues to the PSBs of MTNL is Rs 8,415.55 crore

DoT, MTNL, CPSEs, public sector banks, Finance Ministry
Premium

Union Bank of India is the first to classify the MTNL loan as an NPA in August 2024 while Indian Overseas Bank is the last one classifying the loan as bad debt in February this year

Harsh KumarAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the finance ministry rejected a department of telecom (DoT) proposal for a partial debt waiver on the outstanding dues of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the DoT has once again approached the ministry seeking funds to repay the liabilities.
 
“The DoT has sent a proposal to the finance ministry seeking additional funds. The ministry is yet to take a call. It should be doing something with MTNL’s assets. DoT should come up with a clear cut plan,” a senior government official said.
 
Queries emailed to the finance ministry and the telecom department didn't elicit any response till the time
Topics : DoT MTNL CPSEs public sector banks Finance Ministry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon