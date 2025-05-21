DoT once again knocks on finance ministry's door to repay MTNL debt

After the finance ministry rejected a department of telecom (DoT) proposal for a partial debt waiver on the outstanding dues of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the DoT has once again approached the ministry seeking funds to repay the liabilities.

“The DoT has sent a proposal to the finance ministry seeking additional funds. The ministry is yet to take a call. It should be doing something with MTNL’s assets. DoT should come up with a clear cut plan,” a senior government official said.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry and the telecom department didn't elicit any response till the time