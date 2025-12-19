Friday, December 19, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / MUFG deal: Shriram Finance likely to benefit from lower costs of funds

MUFG deal: Shriram Finance likely to benefit from lower costs of funds

Some experts also said that with a significantly strengthened capital base, the lender may consider a move towards becoming a universal bank

Shriram Finance
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Shriram Finance Ltd (SFL) is expected to see a 15–30 basis points (bps) reduction in its cost of funds following MUFG Bank’s proposed investment of ₹39,618 crore (about $4.4 billion) for a 20 per cent stake in the lender, analysts said.
 
They added that credit spreads between its bonds and bank borrowings could also narrow.
 
Some experts also said that with a significantly strengthened capital base, the lender may consider a move towards becoming a universal bank.
 
“Domestically, it may see a 15-25 bps moderation in cost of funds as it (Shriram Finance) is likely to replace high cost commercial
