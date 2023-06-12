'Nabard plans to raise at least 20 bln rupees via over 3-yr bonds'

In May, NABARD raised 49.29 billion rupees via bonds maturing in three years, three months and 19 days at a 7.50% coupon.



India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 20 billion rupees ($242.6 million) through bonds maturing in three years and four months, three bankers said on Monday.The state-run company has invited bids from investors and bankers on Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. IST and 11:30 a.m. IST on the National Stock Exchange's electronic bidding platform.