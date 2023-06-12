'Nabard plans to raise at least 20 bln rupees via over 3-yr bonds'

India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 20 billion rupees ($242.6 million) through bonds maturing in three years and four months, three bankers said on Monday.
The state-run company has invited bids from investors and bankers on Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. IST and 11:30 a.m. IST on the National Stock Exchange's electronic bidding platform.
In May, NABARD raised 49.29 billion rupees via bonds maturing in three years, three months and 19 days at a 7.50% coupon.
Below is the list of deals reported so far on June 12: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in %) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date NABARD 3 years and To be decided 20+30 June 14 AAA (Crisil, 4 months ICRA) 10 years 7.75 131.87 June 12 AAA (Crisil, HDFC India Ratings) 16 years and 7.85 13.75 June 13 AAA (ICRA) Indinfravit 9 months Trust