Equitas Holdings surrenders NBFC licence to RBI, registration cancelled

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said Equitas Holdings Ltd has surrendered its NBFC licence, and accordingly its registration has been cancelled

Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said Equitas Holdings Ltd has surrendered its NBFC licence, and accordingly its registration has been cancelled.

The RBI, in the exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled its CoR (certificate of registration), the central bank said in a statement.

As the company does not hold public funds therefore it may have voluntarily surrendered its certificate of registration, it added.

Equitas Holdings NBFCs RBI

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

