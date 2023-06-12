close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HDFC to raise Rs 10,000 cr via non-convertible debentures, tenure of 10 yrs

Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday said it will raise Rs 10,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to shore up its resources

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HDFC Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday said it will raise Rs 10,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to shore up its resources.

These unsecured NCDs have a tenure of 10 years, and the coupon rate will be decided on the electronic bidding platform, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation, it said.

The proceeds of the issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements, it said.

Also Read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

Mitigate prolonged hospitalisation with reasonably priced accident cover

RBI permits banks to undertake compromise settlement of wilful defaults

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

Rupee appreciates by 7 paise to 82.40 against US dollar in early trade

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC NCD Bonds Corporate fundraising

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mitigate prolonged hospitalisation with reasonably priced accident cover

Health-tech company HCAH raises Rs 112 cr from ABC World Asia
4 min read

RBI permits banks to undertake compromise settlement of wilful defaults

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Moody's
2 min read

Most Popular

Why are airfares in India soaring and is there a way to beat it?

Travel, travelling, flights, air fares
9 min read

FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, to pitch for sovereign rating upgrade

Moodys
1 min read

Productivity growth critical for recovery of emerging economies: Patra

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI
2 min read

Bank held liable for fraud by its manager

RBI and Indian Banks
3 min read

Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50%

Real estate
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon