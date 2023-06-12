HDFC to raise Rs 10,000 cr via non-convertible debentures, tenure of 10 yrs

Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday said it will raise Rs 10,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to shore up its resources.

These unsecured NCDs have a tenure of 10 years, and the coupon rate will be decided on the electronic bidding platform, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation, it said.

The proceeds of the issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements, it said.

Also Read Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady Mitigate prolonged hospitalisation with reasonably priced accident cover RBI permits banks to undertake compromise settlement of wilful defaults FinMin to meet Moody's on June 16, pitch for sovereign rating upgrade Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business Rupee appreciates by 7 paise to 82.40 against US dollar in early trade