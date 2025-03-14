NaBFID in talks with ADB, WB for counter-guarantees to infra projects

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), a specialised development-finance institution backed by the government, is in talks with multilateral agencies like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on counter-guarantees for credit enhancement to infrastructure projects in India.

The infrastructure financier is identifying entities for credit enhancement.

Rajkiran Rai G, managing director, told Business Standard these were guarantees for instruments and might not add much to assets.

“They help to further the broad mandate of developing fund-raising avenues like the bond market in the country,” he said.

Credit enhancement has an arrangement by which if there