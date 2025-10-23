NBFCs, fintechs expand micro loans as regulator steps up scrutiny

While the overall indebtedness of micro borrowers is under control since the introduction of guardrails last year by the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory organisation (SRO), non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and fintechs are now increasing lending to these bottom-of-the-pyramid segments — a development that is being closely monitored by the regulator.

Banks’ reluctance hits MFI portfolios and borrower base

With banks turning reluctant to extend loans to microfinance institutions (MFIs), the overall loan portfolio of these lenders has fallen 22 per cent since 2024, resulting in nearly 4 lakh borrowers moving out of formal finance.

Following the introduction of