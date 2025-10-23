Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / NBFCs, fintechs expand micro loans as regulator steps up scrutiny

NBFCs, fintechs expand micro loans as regulator steps up scrutiny

NBFCs and fintechs are filling the gap left by cautious banks in micro lending, even as regulators monitor rising exposure and borrower indebtedness in the segment

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte
premium

Data compiled by MFIN from CRIF High Mark showed that 88.7 per cent of micro borrowers had two or fewer lenders, and only 6.7 per cent had three lenders. | Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the overall indebtedness of micro borrowers is under control since the introduction of guardrails last year by the Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), a self-regulatory organisation (SRO), non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and fintechs are now increasing lending to these bottom-of-the-pyramid segments — a development that is being closely monitored by the regulator.
 
Banks’ reluctance hits MFI portfolios and borrower base
 
With banks turning reluctant to extend loans to microfinance institutions (MFIs), the overall loan portfolio of these lenders has fallen 22 per cent since 2024, resulting in nearly 4 lakh borrowers moving out of formal finance.
 
Following the introduction of
Topics : NBFCs Fintech firms Microfinance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon