NBFCs see minimal relief in borrowing costs despite aggressive rate cuts

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have seen only marginal relief in borrowing costs despite aggressive monetary easing with a 100-basis-point cut in the repo rate between February and June,

Analysts attributed this to the muted transmission of rate cuts, particularly in borrowings linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which adjust slowly. They said the cost of funds for NBFCs declined by only 10-15 basis points (bps) during the June quarter (Q1FY26).

“The benefit each quarter may be limited to 10-15 bps. The full benefit of the rate cut is expected to be realised over 18 months, starting