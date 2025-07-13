Nearly a decade into its existence, IBC framework needs to be reimagined

“A comprehensive law like the IBC is often viewed as a last resort by lenders — an avenue that needs to be explored after exhausting all alternatives. However, this view stems from the lack of a comprehensive vision for the future of a beleaguered borrower,” noted Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), at a conference on bankruptcy in Ahmedabad (May 6, 2022). His observation — five years after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code came into being — was a pointer to the convergence of opinion that outcomes under this architecture have not turned out the way it