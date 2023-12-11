Sensex (0.15%)
New national co-op policy calls for body to address financing needs

It has also called for rationalizing the process of winding up and liquidation of a cooperative where revival is not possible within a reasonable timeframe

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
The new national cooperative policy framed by a high-powered panel constituted by the Centre is believed to have recommended setting up an umbrella organisation under the oversight of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development for streamlining the credit structure and financing needs of cooperatives and collectives.

It has also called for rationalising the process of winding up and liquidation of a cooperative where revival is not possible within a reasonable timeframe, sources said.
 
The policy, being framed by the high-powered panel of experts under the chairmanship of former Union minister Suresh Prabhu, has also recommended setting up a taskforce with members representing all stakeholders.

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

