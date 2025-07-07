Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

NPCI builds Internet of Things rails as UPI targets 10x growth

NPCI, payment systems, UPI transactions, Unified Payments Interface, Reserve Bank of India, National Payments Corporation of India
premium

What sets the new system apart is its ability to transact across gadgets. Currently, all UPI transactions must be executed through a mobile phone

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s real-time payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is getting a smart upgrade. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is developing an Internet of Things (IoT)-ready version of UPI that will allow automated payments through smart appliances, wearables, connected vehicles, and more, according to two sources in the know.
 
With this upgrade, smart devices — like refrigerators, washing machines, connected cars, and even smartwatches — could initiate UPI payments on their own. Think of parking fees paid directly from your car, metro tickets via a wearable, or a subscription renewed automatically through your smart TV — all without
Topics : Reserve Bank of India NPCI payment systems UPI transactions Unified Payments Interface National Payments Corporation of India
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon