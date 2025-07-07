Smart devices to be next bastion for UPI with IoT-ready payment system

India’s real-time payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is getting a smart upgrade. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is developing an Internet of Things (IoT)-ready version of UPI that will allow automated payments through smart appliances, wearables, connected vehicles, and more, according to two sources in the know.

With this upgrade, smart devices — like refrigerators, washing machines, connected cars, and even smartwatches — could initiate UPI payments on their own. Think of parking fees paid directly from your car, metro tickets via a wearable, or a subscription renewed automatically through your smart TV — all without