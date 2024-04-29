Business Standard
NPCI likely to look at 1-1.2% interchange fee for credit line on UPI

At present, there is no interchange fee defined by the NPCI for the credit line on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service

Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To increase the adoption of credit on United Payments Interface (UPI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is looking at an interchange fee for transactions lower than that for a credit-card transaction.

Sources in the know said these charges could be 1-1.2 per cent.

Fintech participants concur with the view that the interchange fee is expected to be lower than that for a credit-card transaction.

Credit-card transactions generally have an interchange fee of 1.8-2 per cent.

“The interchange basically varies by the merchant category. I believe the interchange fee for credit lines on UPI should be lower than that for credit cards, but how
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

