NPCI likely to look at 1-1.2% interchange fee for credit line on UPI

To increase the adoption of credit on United Payments Interface (UPI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is looking at an interchange fee for transactions lower than that for a credit-card transaction.

Sources in the know said these charges could be 1-1.2 per cent.

Fintech participants concur with the view that the interchange fee is expected to be lower than that for a credit-card transaction.

Credit-card transactions generally have an interchange fee of 1.8-2 per cent.

