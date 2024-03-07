Operating environment for Indian banks to improve in 2024: Moody's

Banks' profitability will remain at healthy levels despite slight moderation primarily because of declines in net interest margins (NIMs).

Keeping a positive outlook on India’s banking system, Moody's Ratings today said that it expects the operating environment for banks in India to improve in 2024. This improvement would happen in the backdrop of government capital expenditure and robust domestic demand that underpins India's strong economic growth. This supports the credit growth of the Indian banking system.

Banks' asset quality will continue to improve, along with the operating environment. The improvement in asset quality will be driven by corporates’ deleveraging efforts and healthy credit metrics, Moody’s said in a statement.

It has an overall stable outlook on Asia-Pacific’s (APAC) banking systems and a negative outlook on the banking systems of China and Korea.

Banks in India will continue to maintain sufficient levels of loan-loss reserves. However, impairments of unsecured retail loans could increase as they have grown rapidly in the past two years while interest rates have risen.

Banks' profitability will remain at healthy levels despite slight moderation primarily because of declines in net interest margins (NIMs). While increases in risk weights for exposures to non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) and unsecured retail loans will result in a slight moderation in banks' capital ratios. Their capitalization will still remain strong, supported by internal capital generation and access to the equity market. Banks' funding and liquidity will be stable.

“We continue to expect strong government support for banks in times of need,” the rating agency added.