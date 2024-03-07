Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Operating environment for Indian banks to improve in 2024: Moody's

Banks will maintain sufficient levels of loan-loss reserves. However, impairments of unsecured retail loans could increase as they have grown rapidly in the past 2 yrs while interest rates have risen

Banks

Banks' profitability will remain at healthy levels despite slight moderation primarily because of declines in net interest margins (NIMs).

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Keeping a positive outlook on India’s banking system, Moody's Ratings today said that it expects the operating environment for banks in India to improve in 2024. This improvement would happen in the backdrop of government capital expenditure and robust domestic demand that underpins India's strong economic growth. This supports the credit growth of the Indian banking system.

Banks' asset quality will continue to improve, along with the operating environment. The improvement in asset quality will be driven by corporates’ deleveraging efforts and healthy credit metrics, Moody’s said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It has an overall stable outlook on Asia-Pacific’s (APAC) banking systems and a negative outlook on the banking systems of China and Korea.

Banks in India will continue to maintain sufficient levels of loan-loss reserves. However, impairments of unsecured retail loans could increase as they have grown rapidly in the past two years while interest rates have risen.

Banks' profitability will remain at healthy levels despite slight moderation primarily because of declines in net interest margins (NIMs). While increases in risk weights for exposures to non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) and unsecured retail loans will result in a slight moderation in banks' capital ratios. Their capitalization will still remain strong, supported by internal capital generation and access to the equity market. Banks' funding and liquidity will be stable.

“We continue to expect strong government support for banks in times of need,” the rating agency added.

Also Read

Ahead of China credit outlook cut, Moody's asked staff to work from home

Moody's issues negative outlook for banks with tightening monetary policies

JSW USA to raise $145 mn loan for capex Moody's affirms stable ratings

Moody's revises outlook on 4 Adani firms to 'stable' from 'negative'

Vedanta tanks 6% as Moody's downgrades corporate family rating to Caa2

FPI count at GIFT City doubles in last four months, shows NSDL data

RBI tightens norms for credit, debit cards used with business accounts

CBI conducts searches at 67 locations in Raj, Maha in UCO Bank IMPS scam

RBI, Bank Indonesia partner to promote use of local currencies for trade

RBI, Bank Indonesia agree to use local currencies for bilateral trade

Topics : Moodys Moody's Moody's on Indian banking system Moody's on Indian banks Moody's report Indian Banks Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon