Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors

Bonds on Paytm money app present investors with all information on one platform, and converts everything to yield so investors can analyse and understand the returns they can earn, the company said.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
One97 Communications, the parent entity of Paytm, on Monday, said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched a bonds platform for retail investors in India. The platform will enable retail investors to invest in three types of bonds - government, corporate and tax-free, the company said.
"This is just the start of bond investing in India. We believe bonds are the best way for first-time investors to enter capital markets and every Indian should have a diversified wealth portfolio with bonds being a core part of it. We will continue to bring the best technology-driven features for investors with the safety and security they deserve," Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said.

Having been the first to bring easy investments in direct mutual funds and equity investments, Paytm Money continues to be at the forefront of innovation in the Indian capital market, the company said.
"Bonds on Paytm money app presents investors all relevant information at one platform, and converts everything to yield so investors can analyse and understand the returns they can earn", One97 Communications added. Investors can find all information related to coupon vs yield, clean price vs dirty price, coupon frequency, and coupon record dates on one dashboard on the Paytm Money app.

As a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered broker, Paytm Money said it is leveraging the existing regulatory framework to innovate and bring a secure and transparent bond product to India.
The company said that it believes the country has the potential to reach 100 million investors, for whom bonds would be the best way to enter capital markets. At the present moment, bonds on Paytm Money is being launched with an early access waitlist program.

Paytm Money Paytm Retail investors Bonds

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:13 PM IST



