close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that after September 30, the further decision will be taken based on the number of notes deposited

BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The facility to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes across the counter should continue as it was earlier and banks must provide appropriate infrastructure at all branches to customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a notification on Monday.
It said that the note will continue to remain legal tender.

"The facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes across the counter shall be provided to the public in the usual manner, that is, as was being provided earlier," it said. "Banks are advised to provide appropriate infrastructure at the branches such as shaded waiting space, drinking water facilities, etc considering the summer season."
It added that banks must also maintain daily data on deposits and exchange of these banknotes in a format that contains the bank name, date of exchange, amount of Rs 2,000 notes exchanged, and the amount of Rs 2,000 deposited.

Addressing the media on Monday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that after September 30, the further decision will be taken based on the number of notes deposited in the country's banking system.
"It will be our endeavour to address the difficulty of people," he said.  

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange or accept your Rs 2,000 note?

Public sector banks' total profit crosses Rs 1 trn-mark in 2022-23

Here's what RBI's decision to scrap the Rs 2,000 note mean for the economy


He added that this step is part of RBI's currency management operations. 
This comes days after the central bank announced that it shall withdraw Rs 2,000 notes completely from circulation in the economy by September 30, under its "Clean Note Policy". However, the note continues to be legal tender.

"With a view to minimise inconvenience to the public, to ensure operational convenience and avoid disruption of the regular activities of bank branches, all banks may exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time," it said.
However, the customers are allowed to deposit Rs 2,000 notes into accounts in the usual manner.

"The facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches," it said.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Rs 2000 notes Denomination BS Web Reports

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read
Premium

Have realistic expectations from your investmentsa

Even as billions of dollars diverts toward firms scoring higher on environmental, the funding costs for bad actors has hardly budged
4 min read

State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

SBI
2 min read

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange or accept your Rs 2,000 note?

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

State Bank of India sets Rs 2,000 currency note exchange cap at Rs 20,000

SBI
2 min read

What to do if a bank refuses to exchange or accept your Rs 2,000 note?

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Public sector banks' total profit crosses Rs 1 trn-mark in 2022-23

Bank, money, Banks
3 min read
Premium

Have realistic expectations from your investmentsa

Even as billions of dollars diverts toward firms scoring higher on environmental, the funding costs for bad actors has hardly budged
4 min read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon