PFRDA in talks with Sebi to allow pension funds in commodity derivatives

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority ( PFRDA ) is in discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to allow pension funds to participate in select commodity derivatives, chairman S Ramann said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of Assocham’s 8th Annual Conclave on the Corporate Bond Market, Ramann said pension funds have been seeking permission to trade in gold and silver derivatives, with other metals also under consideration. Agricultural commodities, however, may remain excluded given their higher vulnerabilities.

“Sebi has been in touch with us. The idea is to identify a set of commodities we