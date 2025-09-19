Friday, September 19, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / PFRDA in talks with Sebi to allow pension funds in commodity derivatives

PFRDA in talks with Sebi to allow pension funds in commodity derivatives

PFRDA chairman S Ramann said discussions with Sebi are underway to allow pension funds to trade in select commodity derivatives, with metals likely to be prioritised

PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said about 300 million working-age Indians would subscribe to some product or other in five years. | File Image
PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann. | File Image

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is in discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to allow pension funds to participate in select commodity derivatives, chairman S Ramann said on Friday.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of Assocham’s 8th Annual Conclave on the Corporate Bond Market, Ramann said pension funds have been seeking permission to trade in gold and silver derivatives, with other metals also under consideration. Agricultural commodities, however, may remain excluded given their higher vulnerabilities.
 
“Sebi has been in touch with us. The idea is to identify a set of commodities we
