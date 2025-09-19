Amazon Now to expand to over 300 dark stores by 2025 with ₹2,000 cr push

Amazon India plans to add more than 200 more micro-fulfilment centres or dark stores by the end of 2025, taking the total to over 300, as it invests ₹2,000 crore to expand storage and processing capacities.

At present, the company’s quick commerce arm Amazon Now has 100 micro-fulfilment centres across cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the company has launched 17 new fulfillment centres, six new sortation centres, and 75 new delivery stations in the country.

“It (₹2,000 crore investment) is going into fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and delivery stations.