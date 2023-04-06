close

Pre-sanctioned credit lines on UPI could lead to revolving credit products

This new feature could be seen as a substitute for credit card, which has limited reach, experts say

Subrata Panda Mumbai
digital payments
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
After allowing the RuPay credit card to be linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enabling payment through credit on UPI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed expanding the scope of the payments platform by enabling transfer to/from pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks.
This means the UPI network will facilitate payments financed by credit from banks. According to the RBI, this can reduce the cost of such offers and help in developing unique products for Indian markets.
Industry experts are of the opinion with this feature the use of UPI on the credit side will go up, translating into increased access to institutional credit. Further, many are seeing this as a substitute for the credit card.
First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

