Reserve Bank of India subsumes over 9K norms into 244 master directions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consolidated the norms for the entities it regulates into 244 master directions with a view to making following the central bank’s instructions and guidelines easy — a move that will reduce the compliance burden for organisations in the financial sector.

The exercise involved consolidating more than 9,000 existing circular/ guidelines issued by Department of Regulations into 244 function-wise master directions specific to each category of regulated entities.

Nearly 9,500 circulars are being repealed or withdrawn.

Instructions of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development