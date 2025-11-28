Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Reserve Bank of India subsumes over 9K norms into 244 master directions

Reserve Bank of India subsumes over 9K norms into 244 master directions

Move aims to ease compliance burden for regulated entities

S C Murmu
premium

Following the exercise, RBI Deputy Governor S C Murmu said banks can check the directions which are not applicable to them anymore.

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has consolidated the norms for the entities it regulates into 244 master directions with a view to making following the central bank’s instructions and guidelines easy — a move that will reduce the compliance burden for organisations in the financial sector. 
The exercise involved consolidating more than 9,000 existing circular/ guidelines issued by Department of Regulations into 244 function-wise master directions specific to each category of regulated entities. 
Nearly 9,500 circulars are being repealed or withdrawn. 
Instructions of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy NABARD Banking system
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon