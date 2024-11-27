RBI may look at OMOs to infuse durable liquidity, say market experts

As the liquidity deficit in the banking system continues to widen, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may need to resort to open market operations (OMOs)—either direct or through secondary markets—to maintain liquidity within a manageable range, estimated at Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 trillion, market experts said.

Temporary measures like Variable Rate Repos (VRR) may provide short-term relief but are unlikely to address fundamental liquidity gaps effectively, they noted.

According to the latest RBI data, liquidity in the banking system stood at a deficit of Rs 36,418 crore on Tuesday. The system moved into deficit mode after two