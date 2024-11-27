Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / RBI may look at OMOs to infuse durable liquidity, say market experts

RBI may look at OMOs to infuse durable liquidity, say market experts

Government cash balance turns negative; Fx market remains volatile

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday’s meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.
Premium

Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the liquidity deficit in the banking system continues to widen, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may need to resort to open market operations (OMOs)—either direct or through secondary markets—to maintain liquidity within a manageable range, estimated at Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 trillion, market experts said.
 
Temporary measures like Variable Rate Repos (VRR) may provide short-term relief but are unlikely to address fundamental liquidity gaps effectively, they noted.
 
According to the latest RBI data, liquidity in the banking system stood at a deficit of Rs 36,418 crore on Tuesday. The system moved into deficit mode after two
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Banking system open market operations

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon