RBI's MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard poll

Respondents expect downward revision in FY26 inflation forecast

rbi rate cut
Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the status quo at its three-day meeting starting August 4, 60 per cent of the respondents said in a Business Standard poll. However, all of them expect further reduction in the 2025-26 (FY26) inflation forecast — a key parameter for further rate action. 
As many as four out of the 10 respondents in the poll predicted a 25-basis point (bp) rate cut in the upcoming meeting. 
The committee will announce its policy review on August 6. The rate-setting panel cut the policy repo
