RBI's MPC likely to keep repo rate unchanged: Business Standard poll

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the status quo at its three-day meeting starting August 4, 60 per cent of the respondents said in a Business Standard poll. However, all of them expect further reduction in the 2025-26 (FY26) inflation forecast — a key parameter for further rate action.

As many as four out of the 10 respondents in the poll predicted a 25-basis point (bp) rate cut in the upcoming meeting.

The committee will announce its policy review on August 6. The rate-setting panel cut the policy repo