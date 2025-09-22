Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI considers allowing lenders to lock borrowers' phone after loan default

RBI considers allowing lenders to lock borrowers' phone after loan default

Adequate safeguards key for customer protection

At the same time, the regulator is conscious of the fact that such practices raise concern and the use of these methods comes with significant non-financial risk to borrowers.

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

With a surge in demand for small-ticket loans from customers who are new to credit, the Reserve Bank of India is considering allowing lenders to use “device-locking technology” (DLT), by which they can lock the borrowers’ smartphone in the case of a default.
 
For such customers, who are mostly from the low-income category, traditional collateral or credit checks are not available. At the same time, credit demand from such categories is rising, particularly smartphone financing.
 
Allowing banks and non-banking financial companies to lock mobile phones can enable them to manage risk and get repayment without costly repossession. Remote locking acts
