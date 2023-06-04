RBI raises the governance premium for PSU banks on the road to 2047

Last Monday, Shaktikanta Das drew attention to an issue that has long been subject to a code of silence. “It is necessary that ‘independent’ directors are truly independent — independent not only of the management but also of controlling shareholders, while discharging their duties. They have to always remember that their loyalty is to the bank and no one else.” The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor’s message to independent directors was that they were not to be beholden to anybody or anything other than the long-term interests of a bank.
It is for the first time that a Mint Road helmsman has given us a peek into the power structures within bank boards. “We have noticed the dominance of CEOs in board discussions and decision making. It has been seen in such cases that boards are not asserting themselves. We would not like this type of situation to develop.” Das referred to instances of agenda papers not being c
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or