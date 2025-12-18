Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI's OMO auction sees strong demand, but experts say job still half done

RBI's OMO auction sees strong demand, but experts say job still half done

Net liquidity fell into deficit after seven weeks; net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of ₹68,586 crore on Wednesday

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
premium

Market participants said that conducting OMO purchases in more liquid securities would improve participation and price discovery

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday received bids worth ₹1.39 trillion at the open market operations (OMO) purchase auction, against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore. Market participants said the cut-off yield was set along expected lines.   So far, the RBI has infused ₹1.45 trillion of durable liquidity in December through OMO purchases and forex buy-sell swaps. However, experts said additional OMO purchases might be needed to support smoother monetary transmission, help correct the excessively steep yield curve, and ease demand-supply pressures in the government bond market.   Meanwhile,
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI open market operations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon