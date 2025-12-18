RBI's OMO auction sees strong demand, but experts say job still half done

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday received bids worth ₹1.39 trillion at the open market operations (OMO) purchase auction, against the notified amount of ₹50,000 crore. Market participants said the cut-off yield was set along expected lines. So far, the RBI has infused ₹1.45 trillion of durable liquidity in December through OMO purchases and forex buy-sell swaps. However, experts said additional OMO purchases might be needed to support smoother monetary transmission, help correct the excessively steep yield curve, and ease demand-supply pressures in the government bond market. Meanwhile,