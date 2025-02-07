Business Standard

Home / Finance / News / RBI to introduce exclusive internet domains for banks and non-banks

RBI to introduce exclusive internet domains for banks and non-banks

RBI proposes additional factor authentication (AFA) for online international 'card-not-present' transactions

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: A man walks past the RBI logo at RBI headquarters in Mumbai, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:07 PM IST



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is introducing exclusive internet domains for financial sector participants, including banking and non-banking entities. Indian banks will have a ‘bank.in’ domain, while non-bank entities will have a ‘fin.in’ domain. Registrations will commence from April this year.
 
RBI’s move to introduce exclusive banking domains comes in response to the need to contain cyber security threats such as phishing attacks.
 
“This initiative aims to reduce cyber security threats and malicious activities like phishing, and streamline secure financial services, thereby enhancing trust in digital banking and payment services,” the RBI said in a statement on developmental and regulatory policies.
 
 
The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) will act as the exclusive registrar.
 
“A verified domain for regulated financial entities will provide greater transparency and security, ensuring that borrowers can access credit solutions with confidence,” said Ashish Goyal, co-founder and chief financial officer (CFO) of Fibe, a digital lending fintech.

According to RBI data, over 18,000 incidents involving Rs 21,367 crore occurred in the first half of the financial year 2025 (H1FY25). In H1FY24, there were 14,480 incidents of fraud, with the amount involved being Rs 2,623 crore.
 
In FY24, the amount involved in frauds was the lowest in a decade, while the average value was the lowest in 16 years.
 
"RBI Governor’s emphasis on rising cyber threats and digital risks underscores the importance of strengthening financial sector resilience. The introduction of the ‘fin.in’ domain for financial institutions is a proactive step in securing the digital ecosystem," said Jatinder Handoo, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI).
 
AFA for international card-not-present transactions
 
Additionally, the RBI has proposed to enable additional factor authentication (AFA) for online international ‘card-not-present’ transactions, seeking to strengthen the security of overseas payments.
 
A card-not-present transaction is made remotely without requiring a physical card to process a payment through a point-of-sale device or terminal. AFA involves the use of more than one factor for authenticating a payment instruction and was previously mandated only for domestic transactions.
 
The RBI said its new proposal would provide an additional layer of security in cases where the overseas merchant is enabled for AFA. It will issue a draft circular after feedback from stakeholders.
 
“The introduction of AFA for digital payments has enhanced the safety of transactions, which in turn has provided confidence to customers to adopt digital payments. In order to provide a similar level of safety for online international transactions using cards issued in India, it is proposed to enable AFA for international card-not-present (online) transactions as well,” the RBI said.

Topics : RBI Banks finance sector

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

