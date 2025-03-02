RBI adopting more accommodative stance under Sanjay Malhotra: Analysts

Since Sanjay Malhotra took office as governor in December, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has adopted a more accommodative stance, which bodes well for banking and the economy as they navigate a growth slowdown, according to analysts.

This is evident in the measures it has taken, including a cut of 25 basis points in the policy repo rate, the first in nearly five years; frequent liquidity injections to ease tightness in the system; the postponement of proposed regulatory norms; the withdrawal of cease-and-desist orders on several entities; and the relaxation of risk weightings on banks’ exposure to non-banking financial