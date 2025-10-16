Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

Board may approve equity shares, linked instruments via preferential issue or private placement

This announcement comes amid reports suggesting that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the second-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is looking to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
Listen to This Article

RBL Bank on Wednesday said its board will consider an equity fund raise during its meeting scheduled for October 18, 2025.
 
“The meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025, the Board will inter alia discuss, consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of eligible securities of the Bank, including equity shares or any equity-linked instruments or securities, by way of preferential issue or a private placement basis, or any other methods or combinations thereof as may be considered appropriate,” RBL said in a notification to exchanges.
 
 
Context amid acquisition rumours 
This announcement comes amid reports suggesting that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the second-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is looking to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank.
 
The bank clarified that such reports are incorrect. However, it added that, being on a growth trajectory, it routinely explores opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

