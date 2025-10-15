Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Sebi chief urges public interest directors to strengthen governance at MIIs

Sebi chief urges public interest directors to strengthen governance at MIIs

Tuhin Kanta Pandey urges public interest directors to reinforce risk checks, cybersecurity, and governance culture at stock exchanges, clearing bodies, and depositories

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

The Sebi chairman asked PIDs to ensure their interventions during board meetings are properly recorded and that deliberations cover critical operational and financial issues. (Photo: PTI)

Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday urged public interest directors (PIDs) at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to evolve from traditional oversight roles to strategic stewardship, as governance expectations rise across India’s financial ecosystem.
 
Speaking at the Public Interest Directors Conclave, Pandey said the role of PIDs will gain greater significance and will come under sharper scrutiny as India’s capital markets continue to expand.
 
Pandey emphasised that the safety, efficiency, and stability of the financial system must always take precedence over the commercial interests of MIIs — which include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.
 
 
“Please use the authority vested in you by Sebi. Bring your independent judgment to the table. Proactively bring to Sebi’s notice any risk identified by you. Reinforce the checks and balances that strengthen your institution’s governance culture,” Pandey told the gathering, calling on directors to prioritise public interest and fairness.
 
Stronger oversight, cyber vigilance

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi chief urges public interest directors to strengthen MII governance

Sahara India Pariwar

SC to decide if Sahara properties can be sold piecemeal or in one go

Securities Appellate Tribunal, SAT

SAT has granted stay on Sebi order to ban firm, officials: Man Industries

SEBI

Sebi bars Nirman Agri Genetics, promoter for alleged misuse of IPO funds

bombay house tata

Renewal of trustees' term in focus at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tensionpremium

 
The Sebi chairman asked PIDs to ensure their interventions during board meetings are properly recorded and that deliberations cover critical operational and financial issues. He urged them to exercise independence when reviewing the adequacy of financial and human resources within their institutions.
 
Highlighting the growing importance of technological resilience, Pandey called for stronger oversight of cybersecurity risks, warning that system failures must be treated with the same seriousness as financial irregularities.
 
“Ensure that as MIIs innovate, there is no compromise on systemic stability or data integrity. Sebi encourages the use of AI and machine learning tools, but with guardrails to protect privacy and security of investor data,” he said.
 
Governance reforms and new measures
 
Pandey also detailed steps taken by Sebi to enhance governance and ease compliance burdens on MIIs. These include:
 
Removal of the cooling-off period for public interest directors.
Introduction of skill evaluation metrics for PID appointments.
Mandating the appointment of two executive directors on MII boards.
 
Sebi has also proposed a simplified regulatory framework for the administration and governance of MIIs, aimed at ensuring balanced oversight while supporting innovation and efficiency.

More From This Section

Skye Air

Festive rush propels Skye Air to target 300k drone shipments this October

Tax on pension corpus: Jaitley just shrank your retirement kitty

26% of Jan Dhan accounts with PSBs inactive as usage slows under PMJDY

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI's liquidity boost falters amid FX market intervention, say analysts

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

ULI 'turning point' in providing affordable credit: RBI deputy governor

Fintech

A fine balance for fintech as investors put compliance ahead of valuationpremium

Topics : SEBI finance sector finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon