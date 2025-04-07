Results preview: Banks' net profit likely to decline 4% in Q4FY25

Net profit of 19 listed banks is likely to decline by 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the quarter ended March (Q4FY25) mainly due to pressure on net interest margins (NIM) as a result of rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to analysts’ estimates.

Additionally, loan growth is expected to further slowdown amid low demand in certain secured products, stress in the unsecured segment, and a high cost to deposit (CD) ratio across the system. However, banks are set to gain from softening of bond yields, boosting treasury income for Q4FY25.

According to Bloomberg estimates, private