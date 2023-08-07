The Indian rupee rose by nine paise on Monday as the dollar index declined following the release of US non-farm payroll data for July, which came in at 187,000 — lower than the anticipated 205,000. Consequently, the rupee settled at Rs 82.75 per US dollar on Monday, compared to Rs 82.84 on Friday.Conversely, government bonds reversed their early gains due to the intra-day rise in US Treasury yields as investors evaluated key US inflation data for July, scheduled for release on Thursday.The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond ended flat at 7.20 per cent."The US Treasury yield rose by 5-6 basis points during the day, so domestic yields had to increase," said a dealer at a state-owned bank.Earlier in the day, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond reached a low of 7.15 per cent, echoing the overnight drop in US Treasury yields following the non-farm payroll data release. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell by 15 basis points on Friday after reaching a nine-month high of 4.21 per cent.The Federal Reserve tends to rely more on the consumer price index's core measure, which excludes food and energy costs, as a reliable gauge of underlying inflation. Core inflation is expected to have increased by 0.2 per cent for the second consecutive month, marking the smallest consecutive rise over a two-and-a-half-year period.Meanwhile, the annual CPI is expected to rise to 3.3 per cent due to the base effect. Domestically, the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee's three-day meeting will be delivered on Thursday. The domestic rate-setting panel is widely anticipated to maintain the status quo on interest rates not just for the upcoming meeting, but for the current financial year as well. The repo rate currently stands at 6.50 per cent."The MPC decision is a known event, the market is more actively tracking the US," another dealer at a state-owned bank noted. "The market is now looking at the US CPI data for further clarity."Dealers will also be keenly following the commentary by the Reserve Bank of India's Governor, Shaktikanta Das, following the policy outcome for further insight.