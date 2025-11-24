Rupee may drop to 90 vs dollar by Dec-end, regain by March: BS poll

After declining almost 4.5 per cent this year, the rupee is expected to touch 90 a dollar in the coming weeks before regaining some ground to settle around 88.50 by the end of December on the back of a possible trade deal with the United States (US), according to a Business Standard poll of nine respondents.

The rupee on Friday fell 0.9 per cent — the second-steepest fall of the year — on delay over the much-awaited trade deal and hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve diminishing. It settled at 89.49.

The rupee on Friday was