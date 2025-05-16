Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee rises against dollar but falls against euro, pound amid trade deals

Rupee rises against dollar but falls against euro, pound amid trade deals

The rupee has been caught in a swirl of trade negotiations between the US and other major economies such as the UK and China, even as the US Fed considers rate cuts later this year

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Premium

The agreement was welcomed by markets, with the British pound appreciating against the greenback as investor sentiment improved on the back of stronger UK export prospects. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the rupee has held its ground against the US dollar in the current calendar year with a 0.07 per cent appreciation so far, it has depreciated significantly against the euro and the pound. The local currency has depreciated by 7.01 per cent, and 5.70 per cent against the euro and pound, respectively, since January 1, 2025, as both those units strengthened significantly against the greenback in the same period.
 
The euro has appreciated by 8.18 per cent against the dollar in the current calendar year so far, while  the pound strengthened by 6.32 per cent in the same period
Topics : Rupee US Dollar Euro

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon