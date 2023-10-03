close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Rupee weakens 17 paisa against the US dollar, settles at Rs 83.21

The rupee settled at Rs 83.21 per US dollar on Monday, against Rs 83.04 a dollar on Wednesday

rupee

Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
The Indian rupee depreciated 17 paise against the dollar on Tuesday as the dollar index gained strength, dealers said.

The rupee settled at Rs 83.21 per US dollar on Monday, against Rs 83.04 a dollar on Wednesday.

The dollar index surged to 107.10 as the world's largest economy successfully averted a government shutdown, and robust economic indicators reinforced the belief that the US Federal Reserve intends to keep the rates higher for longer.

"The USDINR opened higher because of yesterday's (Monday) jump in the US dollar index. It was because yesterday we were closed, and the global markets were on. It was simply just adjusting," Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives and Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Market participants expect the local unit to remain under pressure and trade in a range of Rs 83 a dollar to 83.30 per US dollar. Additionally, the timely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India in the foreign exchange market should keep the rupee afloat.

"In response to potential risks, particularly the rupee's vulnerability against the dollar, the RBI has engaged in strategic selling of dollars through public sector banks in recent trading sessions," Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex, said.

"This strategy is motivated by the desire to curb increased import costs, mitigate negative sentiments among global bond traders, and prevent the unwinding of carry trades. Moving on, the intervention is expected to maintain a relatively stable trajectory for the rupee until the upcoming monetary policy decision on October 6," Pabari added.

Topics : Indian rupee Dollar Rupee vs dollar oil companies

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

