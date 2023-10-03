The food business has grown significantly over the last decades, and businessmen are excited to buy a food franchise, which can give good returns with low investment.

In this article, we will share a list of food franchises under 2 lakhs in India, which you can purchase and start making a good profit every month.

5 food franchises under 2 lakhs in India

Kia cafe

Kia Cafe is a common cafe outlet that also offers chai, and it is a perfect place for common people to enjoy their conversation with pocket-friendly chai and coffee with some delicious food.

Kia Franchise cost: Rs 2,00,000

Investment required: Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

Royalty/Commission: 5 per cent

Anticipated percentage of return: 54 per cent

What a Sandwich

The brand started operations in 2013 and it is an Indian brand selling “Desi Submarine Sandwiches and Salads.” In a food market, where major companies are offering Pizzas, Burgers, Chinese and Biryani, What a Sandwich offers a unique product that has very little competition in their space. A Sandwich has modelled itself as a "delivery kitchen" restaurant to save rental costs and operational volume.

What a Sandwich Franchise cost: Rs 50,000

Investment required: Rs 50000 - 2,00,000

Royalty/Commission: 7 per cent

Anticipated percentage of return: 100 per cent

Peet’s Coffee

Peet's Coffee is a San Francisco-based company which was founded in 1966 by Alfred Peer in Berkeley, California. He introduced the United States to darker roasted Arabic coffee, including French roast and grades, appropriate for espresso drinks. The company has over 14,000 grocery stores and more than 1,000 retail locations across the United States.

Peet’s Coffee Franchise cost: Rs 50,000

Investment required: Rs 10,000 - 50,000

Royalty/Commission: 7 per cent

Anticipated percentage of return: 100 per cent

Joshi Wadewale

Joshi Wadewale is one of the most famous Maharashtrian fast food chains in the city, and it is also called ‘McDonald’s of Pune.’ The Joshi Wadewale started with products like samosa, misal, lassi and more. Vasundhara, who cooked these snacks herself, until 1989, later switched to wada pav.

Investment required: Rs 10,000 - 50,000

Bewafa Momos

It is a fast food startup selling momos. It is great to have a Momos outlet that sells clean and hygienic food products with unique taste with super-fast delivery of your order to the doorstep.