Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / SBI planning to open 500 new branches across India in FY25: MoS Finance

SBI planning to open 500 new branches across India in FY25: MoS Finance

Of this, 135 new branches have already been opened till October 31, 2024, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha

SBI, State Bank Of India

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to open 500 new branches across India during the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Of this, 135 new branches have already been opened till October 31, 2024, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Currently, the endeavour of the government is to ensure availability of a banking outlet (bank branch/business correspondent/ India Post Payments Bank) within 5 kilometres of all inhabited villages in the country, he said.

Availability of banking outlets is monitored by a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based app, namely, Jan Dhan Darshak (JDD) app, he said.

 

To another question regarding shortage of staff in SBI, Chaudhary said, public sector banks (PSBs) including SBI are board governed commercial entities.

The requirement of manpower in each PSB is determined by the respective PSB keeping in view various factors which include, inter-alia, business requirement, spread of activities, superannuation and other unplanned exits, he said.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Insurance premiums may drop if GST Council decides to reduce taxes: FM

NBFCs, Banks

NBFC's asset growth to sharply decline to 15-17% in FY 2025, 2026

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI ballooning NDF position suggests more rupee losses, say bankers

Rupee

Rupee falls to new low of 84.71 on growth concerns, tracking Asian peers

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, BFSI

RBI to weigh growth slowdown, inflation at its MPC meeting this December

Appointment of officers and staff is done accordingly by the bank and it varies from year to year based on their requirements, he said.

As per SBI, he said, "The current staff is adequate for carrying out the operations smoothly and recruitment drive(s) are conducted from time to time to supplement the staff position in the bank well in advance".

With regard to a question on NPS-Vatsalya Scheme, Chaudhary said the scheme was launched on September 18, 2024 with the objective to create a pensioned society. As on November 17, a total of 66,495 subscribers have been enrolled under NPS-Vatsalya, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Stocks to Watch, Dec 2: HUL, Raymond, SBI, Cipla Titan, Adani Group shares

Premiumbank deposit

'Har Ghar Lakhpati': State Bank of India's new mantra for deposit accretion

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI launches nation-wide drive for activation of inoperative accounts

PremiumSBI Chairman Setty

We open 65,000 savings accounts a day, says SBI Chairman CS Setty

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch, Nov 29: SBI, PC Jeweller, Nazara Tech, Adani Group shares

Topics : sbi Lok Sabha finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon